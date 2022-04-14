Two aspirants hospitalised as chaos rock UDA primaries in Bungoma, West Pokot

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries in Kimaeti ward, Bumula sub-county, Bungoma County, turned ugly after some aspirants and their supporters engaged in a fistfight.

Two of the aspirants were hospitalised with injuries.

In West Pokot, chaos erupted at the Murkwijit polling station over rigging claims, with a man fleeing with ballot papers. The voting was stopped for some time after residents claimed some people were bribing voters.

In the Bungoma incident, trouble began when the aspirants accused each other of engaging in malpractices.

Bumula MP Mwambu Mabongah, speaking at Kimaeti Health Centre where the two aspirants were hospitalised with broken limbs and bruises, condemned the violence.

The vehicle of one of the UDA aspirants for the Kimaeti ward seat who was caught up in chaos that rocked the primaries on Thursday at Kimaeti Primary School polling station.

Mr Mabongah said UDA advocates peace and democracy.

"It is so unfortunate for such behaviours to be experienced during our primaries that have gone well across the other six wards," he said.

The MP said the aspirants involved in causing the chaos will be disqualified.

Poll exercise postponed

Voting was postponed to a date to be announced later.

Mr Mabongah asked youths to stop being manipulated by politicians to cause havoc and destruction this political season.

He said that youths who engage in violence risk being jailed and the politicians who send them will not be there to support them.

“Let me warn those young people that are being used by politicians to beat others – stop that behaviour because we shall find you and it will not be easy for you,” he warned.

He added: “I warned everyone yesterday, politics is not about beating or harming each other. Sell your manifestos peacefully to the voters and allow them to decide on their own.”

Stormed polling station

West Pokot United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Returning Officer Ann Wanjiki engaging voters at Murkwijit polling station. There were chaos over rigging claims. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

In West Pokot, the disruption happened after allies of a ward aspirant stormed the Murkwijit Primary School polling station and fled with ballot papers.

Voting was stopped before chaos rocked the polling station, as locals demanded the ballot papers to be returned before the elections continued.

Voters suspected the people who fled with the ballot papers were going to mark them in favour of an aspirant.

Musa Ndiayi, a voter at the Murkwijit centre, said he was dissatisfied with how UDA conducted the nominations.

"We are not happy with what is happening. How can someone storm the polling station and walk away with unmarked ballot papers? (We) won't accept the results,” he said.

Voters queueing at Makutano Primary School in West Pokot County during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries on April 14, 2022. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

No polls

UDA will not conduct nominations for the seats of West Pokot governor, senator, woman representative, and the Kacheliba, Kapenguria and Sigor parliamentary seats.

UDA county returning officer Ann Wanjiku said leaders in the county reached a consensus to back one candidate for each of those seats in the August 2022 elections.

She said former West Pokot governor Simon Kachapin will fly UDA’s gubernatorial flag and Julius Murgor for the Senate. Woman Representative Lilian Tomitom will defend her seat and Mark Lomunokol, Peter Lochakapong and Samuel Moroto will defend their Kacheliba, Sigor and Kapenguria seats, respectively, under UDA.

Police on high alert

In Uasin Gishu County, police assured UDA members of safety during and after party primaries.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago second (right), queues to cast the ballot at Limnyomoi Primary School Polling Station in Soy Constituency of Uasin Gishu County during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations on April 14, 2022. Mr Mandago who is concluding his second term is eyeing the Senator's seat. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Uasin Gishu County police commander Ayub Gitonga said due to the nature of the exercise, more police officers have been deployed to various voting centers in the county.

Mr Gitonga said police have identified areas with potential to have chaos and were on high alert.

He refuted claims that there were polling stations without police officers during the start of party primaries.

“As police officers we have a role to provide security to all Kenyans regardless of their political party affiliations, we have been manning all polling stations since morning, no one should insinuate that we are reluctant to provide security,” said Mr Gitonga

Mr Gitonga challenged UDA leaders in the county to liaise with police to ensure that the exercise goes on smoothly within the rule of law.

Agents of various Uasin Gishu aspirants wait at the entrance of Hill School Primary Polling Station in Kesses Constituency for the UDA party nominations to start on April 14, 2022. The exercise was to start at 7am, but by 8:30 am the station had not been opened. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The county boss warned UDA followers against acts of lawlessness during the exercise, warning that they risked arrest.

“Anyone found violating law and in breach of peace will be arrested and dealt with accordingly, regardless of their status,” warned Mr Gitonga.