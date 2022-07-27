Two arrested over stoning Buzeki’s campaign cars

Police in Uasin Gishu have arrested two people in connection with the stoning of vehicles belonging to governor candidate Zedekiah Bundotich or Buzeki, in an incident that left one person injured.

One car was returning from the campaign trail in Soy constituency when the driver was attacked in Eldoret.

It was ferrying Mr Buzeki’s director of campaigns and Kesses constituency coordinator.

On Wednesday, Uasin Gishu Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said a multi-agency team of security officers visited the scene on Oginga Odinga Street, near Silverline Hotel, an area notorious for political hooliganism. The incident is being investigated.

“We shall leave nothing to chance and those responsible for the political violence will face the full force of the law. As security organs, we shall not allow a few individuals to destabilise peace in the region,” he warned.

Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich (centre) alias (BUZEKI), an independent candidate in the Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial race, leaves Eldoret Central Police Station in the county on July 27, 2022, after recording a statement over his vehicle’s stoning on Oginga Odinga Street on Tuesday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Buzeki's statement

Mr Buzeki has recorded a statement with the police.

“When the vehicle approached the spot, a group of 10 people armed with wooden batons surrounded it, ordering the driver to vacate the place immediately. One of them pelted the driver with a stone, injuring him on the hand,” said Mr Buzeki outside the Eldoret Police Station.

He said the hooliganism in the county gave credence to an earlier statement from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) that cited the region as a political violence hotspot in this election cycle.

“This is now the third time violence is being meted on independent candidates in a month. Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut’s supporters were also roughed up by the same goons at Tendwo three weeks ago where 10 people were injured while my supporters were also beaten up at Drys. We are appalled by the slow pace of law enforcers in apprehending the culprits,” he said.

Mr Buzeki recalled an incident in the run-up to the 2017 General Election when his campaign vehicles were also damaged at the same spot.

“It is unfortunate the same is being replicated. Several other politicians have also been attacked at the same spot and we are not seeing police arresting the culprits,” he observed.

Uasin Gishu Deputy County Police Commander Zacchaeus Ng’eno (right), accompanied by other security officers addresses the press at the scene on Oginga Odinga Street in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on July 27, 2022, where Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich alias Buzeki’s vehicle was allegedly stoned on Tuesday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Politicians recruiting youths

He said they have raised concern about some politicians who have been recruiting and training youths with the aim of unleashing violence against perceived opponents, especially as the election date draws closer.

Following the Tuesday evening incident, Mr Buzeki called on his opponents to embrace peace and accommodate divergent opinions in order to build a cohesive and united county after the election.

“My determination is to have peaceful campaigns and elections. Politics should not be a matter of life and death and no one should shed blood. Let’s seek votes through selling our ideologies to the locals and always embrace each other as brothers,” he implored.

He said archaic ways of attaining political power should be condemned by all leaders and voters.

But Mr Gitonga, the police commander, said his officers act swiftly when cases of political violence are reported.