Villagers count losses as wild fire burns houses in Turkana

A wind-driven fire on Wednesday evening burnt down several houses in the remote Lotoom 2 village in Turkana County, near the border of Kenya and South Sudan.

Nanam Ward Administrator Obed Echip said that the 5pm fire outbreak was caused by the current frequent and strong winds in area.

Mr Echip said that a team of officials from both the county and national governments were dispatched to the area to assess the extent of the damage and provide immediate support.

"Villagers tactfully put out the fire by first hurriedly destroying houses that were yet to catch fire," he said.

The ward administrator added that the village is among those are usually targeted by militias from the neighbouring country and spending the night in cold is a great risk for the affected families.

Residents complained that the currently strong winds are likely to continue propelling the extraordinary number of fires in the area.

Mr Daniel Ekiru, a youth leader, urged the Turkana County Leadership Summit and well-wishers to come to the aid of the affected families and ensure a swift emergency response plan is put in place in areas currently experiencing strong winds.

"Locals at the border have been left vulnerable because of militia attacks. Wild fires without emergency response will worsen the situation," Mr Ekiru said.



