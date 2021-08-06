Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok
File | Nation Media Group

Turkana

Prime

Why getting a bursary in Turkana is not enough to get learners to school

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Girls, he noted, are the most vulnerable, falling victim to early marriages and pregnancies when they fail to report to schools on time.

June Lokuruka, who scored 367 marks in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) at Lokori Mixed Primary School, was elated to be the best student in Turkana East constituency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.