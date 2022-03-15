Lotikipi plains in Turkana County on December 19, 2020, where an aquifer was discovered and drilling done. The area is said to have underground water that can serve the country for 70 years but is saline.

Why all is not lost on condemned Turkana aquifer

There is a ray of hope for hundreds of residents of Turkana County after a team of researchers from the University of Nairobi on Saturday declared water from pockets of the condemned Lotikipi aquifer fit for human consumption.

