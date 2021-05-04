Turkana County starts livestock restocking for bandit attack victims

A herder from Lobokat Ward

A herder from Lobokat Ward carries the livestock he received from the county government which has started a restocking programme for residents at the border with West Pokot whose animals were stolen during bandit attacks.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Turkana County government has rolled out a livestock restocking programme that will see victims of bandit attacks along the border with West Pokot counties benefit from free goats and sheep.

