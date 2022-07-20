Tyre of aircraft in Raila’s entourage bursts at Kakuma

A rear left tyre of a fixed-wing aircraft with body number 5Y-SPZ, that was part of Raila Odinga’s entourage, Wednesday evening burst on a runway at Kakuma Airstrip in Turkana County.

The white caravan veered off the runway.

Turkana County Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi confirmed the aircraft had eight people and two pilots with no VIP onboard.

Mr Ndanyi said that no casualties were reported adding that the eight passengers were evacuated using helicopters to Lodwar, their intended destination.

The aircraft veered off the runway. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

“There is no cause for alarm as we have deployed officers from Kakuma police station who are manning the caravan until a new tyre will be brought,” the police boss said.

The incident attracted a huge crowd of Azimio supporters who had attended a rally led by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate in Kakuma.

A local, Mr Simon Emuria, said that he was so concerned after he learnt about the news.