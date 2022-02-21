Twists and turns as Turkana governor race heats up

The race to succeed Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok is becoming a bruising battle, with aspirants flexing their local political muscles amid dalliances with President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes will for the second time seek the governor’s seat on a Jubilee Party ticket after launching his campaigns in Lodwar on Saturday accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

This is after Mr Nanok, his only competitor in the last General Election, publicly endorsed Turkana Central MP John Lodepe as his preferred successor at a public baraza in Kainuk, on the boundary of Turkana and West Pokot counties.

The endorsement ended political uncertainty in the Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, whose ticket was also eyed by Senator Malachy Ekal, Turkana South MP James Lomenen and County Assembly Speaker Erastus Lokaale.

The four had failed to settle on one of them by consensus even after the intervention of Dr Ruto.

Prof Ekal gave up his bid, citing unfairness in UDA. He has since ditched the party to team up with Mr Munyes in the Azimio la Umoja movement, under which he will now defend his seat.

"Even after being the first to relinquish my bid for the top seat, I was not even assured of a direct UDA ticket to defend my seat. I had no (other choice) but to quit," the senator told the Nation.

Mr Lomenen, on the other hand, is working with Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai, who is also an aspirant for the top county seat under ODM, in a new force.

The newest political entrant is Mr Joseph Atol, a production manager with the Kenya Literature Bureau for 11 years. He launched his bid in Lodwar on Friday and boasted that his managerial experience outshines that of his competitors.

Mr Munyes, perceived to be the most experienced of all the aspirants, said his administration would prioritise food security through allocations of adequate funds for irrigation, boost healthcare services and work with relevant agencies to open borders with Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan for trade.

Mr Wamalwa drummed up support for his former colleague, saying he had shown commitment to the success of devolution after he rallied MCAs in the county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill that had proposed enhanced allocations to counties from the current 15 per cent to 35 per cent of the national revenue.

"Elect Munyes as your governor and Raila Odinga, who has been championing for devolution, as your President under the Azimio la Umoja movement so that more resources can be channelled to Turkana County that has untapped potential," Mr Wamalwa said.

Mr Nanok described his preferred successor as a God-fearing and graft-free man who will prudently continue with the outgoing governor’s development agenda.

He said Turkana has not benefited from its dalliance with Mr Odinga, noting that the ODM leader has not honoured pre-election pledges that included nominations and appointments to critical parliamentary committees.

Political intolerance in the UDA camp publicly played out a day after Mr Nanok endorsed Mr Lodepe when Mr Lomenen, with Mr Lomorukai and Turkana East MP Mohammed Ali Lokiru, stormed an organised public baraza in Morulem village as the governor was unveiling his preferred successor.

Lokori/Kochodin Ward MCA Benedict Lokamar told the three MPs that they were not invited and they should organise their own meeting the following day.