Twists and turns as Turkana governor race heats up

Munyes and Lodepe

Former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes (right) and Turkana Central MP John Lodepe. They are among the top contenders to replace Governor Nanok.

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The race to succeed Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok is becoming a bruising battle, with aspirants flexing their local political muscles amid dalliances with President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.