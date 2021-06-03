Turkana vaccinates donkeys as herders return from Uganda

A donkey being treated in Nanaam, Turkana West as the county steps up disease surveillance after herders returned from Uganda where they had gone to look for pasture.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The devastating effects of a drought caused by the delayed March-April long rains prompted more than 6,000 pastoralists in Loima, Turkana West, to flee towards Karamoja, northern Uganda, in search of pasture.

