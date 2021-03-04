Turkana traders keep off WFP markets, four months after launch

When a UN agency established three markets at Kakuma and Kalobeyei towns in Turkana West Sub County, the aim was to achieve integration through trade between refugees and the host community, however two of the markets are not in use.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Country Director Emmanuel Bigenimana, who officially opened Natukobenyo, Tumaini and Towokayeni fresh produce markets in October last year, were optimistic that through partnership between the county and WFP, the markets would enhance self-reliance among locals and refugees through vibrant trading.

The Sh23 million markets were built with funding from the European Union.

A spot check by the Nation revealed that Towokayeni market is abandoned, with nothing going on since its establishment.

An innovative energy-free charcoal cooler installed by the University of Nairobi for post-harvest management of fresh farm produce is wasting away. The cooler was to ensure that availability, affordability and quality of fresh produce is maintained.

Towakayeni market that is installed with an energy free charcoal cooler for post harvest management. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

"Efficient markets at Kakuma and Kalobeyei towns will play a crucial role in supporting cash transfer programmes targeting both refugees and host community by facilitating achievement of zero hunger and easy access to high quality farm produce.

“I reassure commitment of WFP to the vulnerable communities to achieve food security and nutrition," Mr Bigenimana said during the launch.

Ms Jacinta Akeno, a resident of the nearby Kiwanja Ndege village said she had no idea there was a market being built at Towokayeni until it was completed and plans were in place for its launch.

Ms Akeno said the market is in a remote and inaccessible location, where when it rains, the road is impassable due to several dry river beds flooding.

"Other challenges yet to be addressed are lack of electricity, water scarcity and lack of capital to start businesses and build reliable market stalls for those who are not among the selected 150 beneficiaries," she said.

Ms Selina Nang'eyo, a WFP official in charge of markets, said Towokayeni market was not operational and the UN agency was in talks with the Turkana County government trade officials and interim market officials to address the situation.

"As relevant stakeholders, we should try our best to ensure both buyers and traders are attracted to the market because if it continues like that without people, it will be seen as if we don't need that market or we have abandoned it. Those who funded it won't be happy," Ms Nang'eyo said.

Some residents of Nawoeregai and highland villages complained of nepotism in the selection of traders to occupy the stalls, which had made the others keep off the market.

A request by Mr Nanok to the WFP to expand the Towokayeni market so that more traders can use it will now only be considered if traders occupy the existing stalls.

However, the Natukobenyo fresh produce market at the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement has started operations due to its proximity to irrigation schemes and greenhouses that offer reliable supply of fresh vegetables and fruits.