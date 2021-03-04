Turkana traders keep off WFP markets, four months after launch

Towakayeni market that has remained abandoned since launch. 

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

When a UN agency established three markets at Kakuma and Kalobeyei towns in Turkana West Sub County, the aim was to achieve integration through trade between refugees and the host community, however two of the markets are not in use.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.