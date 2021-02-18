Turkana County targets 14,000 for cancer screening

Turkana cancer screening

Turkana County officials display one of the cancer screening registers which will be used to keep records.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Turkana county government is targeting to screen at least 14,000 people this year as a key preventive strategy to step up response to the mounting threat of cancer.

