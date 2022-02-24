Turkana sets up resettlement sites for bandit attack victims

The Turkana County government has established 29 resettlement sites in strategic areas for victims of bandit attacks along the boundary with West Pokot and Kenya’s borders with Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

County Director of Peace John Lokooli said all the six sub-counties have locals who have fled their homes for fear of attacks and killings by armed bandits and militias.

Mr Lokooli said that each resettlement site has 20 housing units, a fence and latrines.

"We expect that the respective security officers [will] guarantee the victims of their security so that they can continue with their activities as well as attract more investment from both the county government and development partners," he said.

He said that in Turkana East, the sites have been established in Nakukulet, Kangipetain, Kakiteitei, Kamuge, Lomelo, Kapedo, Nadome, Lomaro and Ngilukia villages.

Drought effects

County Disaster Management Executive Charles Lokioto said the victims of attacks in Kapatadie village, on the border with South Sudan, are also facing adverse effects of drought after armed Toposa men invaded their grazing fields.

Mr Lokioto urged state agencies to beef up security on the border, saying that county authorities will initiate peace talks with neighbouring communities in South Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda as well as the Pokot communities to boost peaceful coexistence.

“The county government will strive to ensure dry water pans and boreholes are restored. Currently, we are supplying fuel for the water pump in Kapetadie every two weeks as well as supplying water trucks as a short-term measure in the worst-hit areas,” he said.

Relief food

Governor Josphat Nanok, who last week visited Napeitom village where the local school and health facility had been closed after locals fled for fear of attacks, said that his administration was also providing support including food and non-food items to the victims.

Mr Nanok said that due to insecurity, the few remaining residents of Napeitom village have limited access to basic services, terming it a sad reminder of the cost of runaway insecurity and failure by security agencies to end the terror of banditry.

"I urge the Ministry of Interior to beef up security through additional security personnel or recruitment of National Police Reservists (NPR) to help restore order as well as allow service delivery and implementation of development programmes," he said.

The governor said that besides building houses and supplying relief food, his administration is also donating free livestock to the victims in a restocking programme that is aimed at rebuilding the lives of the victims whose livestock were stolen.

Red Cross support

The head of disaster management at the Kenya Red Cross, Michael Aiyabei, said that besides responding to drought-related disasters in the county, they were supporting the county government to reach out to at least 350 families affected by bandit attacks.

He said that renewed attacks had exacerbated hunger as residents in affected villages had lost their livestock, the major base of their livelihoods.