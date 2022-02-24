Turkana sets up resettlement sites for bandit attack victims

A housing unit in Todonyang, Turkana North

One of the housing units in Todonyang, Turkana North built for resettling victims of militia attacks from Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Turkana County government has established 29 resettlement sites in strategic areas for victims of bandit attacks along the boundary with West Pokot and Kenya’s borders with Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.