Turkana retailers want unscrupulous wholesalers reined in

Retailers in Turkana County on Monday demanded that the licences of unscrupulous wholesalers be revoked, in an emerging territorial war between traders.

In the scramble for customers, retailers say wholesalers are not running their businesses in line with their trade registration permits, with claims that they sell goods at retail prices and thus eat into their market.

Retailer John Lomadanga said his customers now prefer buying goods in small quantities at cheaper prices from nearby wholesale shops, which should be selling in bulk.

“As retailers, we are running at a loss because our customers have been stolen, especially in the fast-growing Kanam Kemer trading centre,” Mr Lomadanga said.

Numerous complaints

The county’s trade department has received several complaints from retailers who claimed that some licensed wholesalers were also operating retail businesses, said acting Trade Chief Officer Mark Amio.

“A multi-sectoral team consisting of players from the enforcement unit, county revenue directorate and public health will conduct a crackdown on the unscrupulous traders in a week’s time to put the matter in order as it is hurting consumers and retailers,” Mr Amio said.

The practice of wholesalers also running retail operations had reduced the revenues the county collects, said County Director for Revenue Shemmy Ebulon.

Ms Ebulon said the county will enforce compliance in sectors that provide revenue streams.

Crackdown long overdue

The crackdown was long overdue, said Wilson Ejiye, the acting director of the traders’ group, warning that unscrupulous wholesalers should observe the conditions of their licences or risk arrest and revocation of their permits.