Turkana pastoralists to gain from Sh20m lifestyle initiative

Peter Ebei, a resident of Kakwanyang village in Turkana Central sub-county, is a typical Turkana pastoralist.

Just as culture dictates, he is uncomfortable revealing the exact number of livestock he owns. But one can tell the large number of goats, sheep, donkeys and camels he is taking to the grazing field.

Mr Ebei's livestock are healthier than those of his neighbour Lodung'a Lochung'ole, who has at least 15 goats and sheep exhibiting symptoms of sickness.

Mr Ebei is among community disease reporters recruited by the county government and its development partners to make monthly reports about the health status of livestock in their respective villages for urgent surveillance, treatment and vaccination.

The locals are a link between pastoralists and veterinary officers.

"Lochung'ole in 2020 lost more than 150 goats to the contagious caprine pleuropneumonia, a highly fatal disease. This is after he refused to make his livestock available for mass vaccination," Mr Ebei recalled.

Since becoming a village veterinary officer, he says he has always been the first to have his livestock vaccinated.

Conservative pastoralists

But there are conservative pastoralists who do not want their pregnant livestock vaccinated, fearing that the animals might lose the pregnancies as a result.

Ms Elizabeth Akidor, a community disease reporter, says besides the contagious caprine pleuropneumonia, other diseases that she can detect by observing signs on the animal’s body are East Coast fever, tick-borne diseases, foot and mouth disease and worms.

Other signs they look for are respiratory problems such as coughing, sneezing, eye and mucus discharge.

"When a sick animal dies, we check the intestinal tract for any disease acquired during feeding, a change on hooves and skin, or we monitor livestock that are unable to walk like others and report to veterinary officers," Ms Akidor said.

Though Mr Ebei and Ms Akidor have embraced vaccination and treatment of their livestock and voluntarily create awareness of the importance of treating livestock, they are not selling them for an income.

In May last year, they lost some of their herd to flash floods when more than 7,000 livestock were swept away in heavy rain, animals they wished they had sold.

Good practices

Pastoralists across the county will now benefit from a Sh20 million Kenya Livestock Market Systems USAID-funded programme.

It is part of the Feed the Future initiative, which addresses global hunger, food security and farmers' livelihoods by encouraging them to adopt good practices.

The core objective is to strengthen their resilience to shocks and stresses, reduce poverty, and eradicate household hunger and chronic malnutrition.

Called Ufugaji Bora, Maisha Bora, the campaign focuses on changing the behaviours of individuals and communities and their social norms to increase economic opportunities in livestock production.

Better market

Turkana Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro has welcomed the campaign, saying it will equip pastoralists with information for better livestock management, thus generating more income for them and attracting more revenue at livestock markets and sale yards.

Dr George Wamae, senior market systems specialist with the Kenya Livestock Market Systems, says the campaign addresses the social expectations and environmental factors that prevent pastoralists from adopting good practices.

“We are happy to collaborate with the Turkana County government on this campaign, which is a step towards transforming our communities,” he said.

“Through the campaign, we want to empower and bring lasting change among the pastoralist communities by imparting the knowledge that will ultimately improve their well-being and quality of life.”

He said the campaign will amplify and encourage pastoralists to adopt vital good practices that include using technologies such as immunisation and vaccination to improve the health of their animals and protect them against diseases.

They are also shown how to feed their animals using high-quality feeds, including hay and mineral salts to improve their health.

Commercial viability

The pastoralists are expected to sell their animals through aggregation channels such as cooperatives and producer groups for better income. They also expected to adopt hygienic milking, handling and processing practices and meet their nutritional needs by feeding on animal-source foods such as milk, meat and eggs.

Mr Ernest Anzeze, the Turkana deputy director for livestock production, says the county has two million cattle, 6.9 million goats, 6.7 million sheep, 800 camels, 600,000 donkeys and 315,000 poultry.

Though Turkana has a large number of livestock, he said, they are not commercially viable.

"We encourage them to sell part of their livestock, especially the male, to earn an income and also avoid inbreeding as mating closely related livestock leads to low production of milk and meat and the offspring develop low immunity to diseases," he explained.

To ensure that the livestock attract better prices at the market, pastoralists should ensure they also embrace pasture production and make hay to be consumed during the dry season, he said.