Turkana MCA Ekwar Egialan dies of cancer

First-term Lakezone Ward MCA Michael Ekwar Egialan, who was elected on a UDA party ticket, has died of cancer.

The late Egialan's death was confirmed by Speaker of Turkana County Assembly Christopher Nakuleu on Tuesday.

"Mr Egialan had an operation three months ago but the cancer cells spread to other parts of his body. He lost the battle on November 4 while undergoing treatment at St Luke's Hospital Eldoret," Mr Nakuleu told journalists.

He eulogised the deceased MCA as a dedicated public servant who made a significant contribution to the county and the nation at large.

Crucial role

Until his death, Egialan was the vice chairman of the County's committee on agriculture, livestock and pastoral economy.

The Speaker hailed the late Egialan for his remarkable level of professionalism in managing the committee's affairs.

"During his tenure, he played a crucial role in spearheading projects and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of our people. He has left a lasting legacy in our county for his leadership and vision," Mr Nakuleu said.

Egialan once served as an assistant chief for Kokuro Sub Location, before being appointed the chief of Ngisiger Location in Turkana North Constituency.

He retired as a senior chief and thereafter joined politics. He was first elected as an MCA in 2013 when he defeated the then-sitting MCA Ms Leah Nachere.

Role model

In their condolence messages, Lobokat Ward MCA Samwel Aliwo and Kalapata Ward MCA Linus Echeme termed Egialan's death as a big loss to the county.

They noted that the deceased had been a role model for first-term MCAs because of his dedication and tireless effort in addressing the concerns of the people he represented.

"His contribution to our County Assembly was invaluable and he will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of working with him. He played an active role in the passage of various legislations and policies that are aimed at uplifting our community," Mr Aliwo said.