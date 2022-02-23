Leaders urge state to deploy reservists as bandit attacks continue

Turkana County leaders have urged the Ministry of Interior to beef up security along the Turkana-Pokot border with thoroughly vetted National Police Reservists (NPR) so that development and services to residents can continue.

Armed bandits have terrorised Kainuk village in Turkana South sub-county and Lomelo, Kamuge and Napeitom villages in Turkana East, resulting in the closure of Napeitom Primary School.

The assailants, Governor Josphat Nanok said, target remote grazing fields that they know are not easily accessible by police officers.

"Police officers can't be everywhere including grazing fields where most banditry and cattle theft incidents happen. Police reservists who live with villagers should be recruited as we also expect a fresh disarmament exercise," he told Nation on Tuesday.

He said peace committees comprising elders and women from the Turkana and Pokot communities should be disbanded after it emerged that some of their children are actively participating in the attacks.

A police officer patrols a deserted health facility in Napeitom village, Turkana East sub-county. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Peace committees

He said new peace committees should be formed while security agencies swing into action to arrest and prosecute known thieves and inciters.

Mr Nanok also called on the office of the county commissioner to ensure that county and national administrators work together to spearhead peace building along the border after it emerged that they have been holding separate meetings.

"We should have concerted efforts towards stabilising peace by bringing on board all relevant stakeholders including elders and women so that we can swiftly coordinate livestock recovery," he said.

He warned politicians who have lost the support of locals to stop fuelling conflicts.

Turkana Central MP John Lodepe appealed to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to ensure that learning resumes at Napeitom Primary School.

"Some places like Napeitom need special security arrangements for learning and normal activities to continue because the bandits have been known to own sophisticated weapons," he said.

Disarmament not successful

Ms Cecilia Ngitit, a woman representative aspirant, said the resurgence of bandit attacks signalled that recent disarmament campaigns had not succeeded as civilians still have illegal guns.

Mr Bonaventure Emathe, an aspirant for the Emathe Kapedo/Napeitom MCA seat, said locals cannot move freely in their village for fear of being attacked.

Turkana East Sub-County Police Commander Edwin Ogwari confirmed that security officers were teaming up with peace elders from the Turkana and Pokot communities to pinpoint peace spoilers for necessary action.