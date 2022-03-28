Turkana journalists protest harassment by governor’s aide

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok's administration has moved to rein in one of its officers who harassed journalists and blocked their access to a county event and information.

The county government has apologised to journalists over an incident last week where they were harassed by the officer during a county event in Lodwar.

The mea culpa followed protests from journalists in Turkana County over the incident, which happened last Thursday when Governor Nanok launched the Biashara Fund, a Sh185 million credit scheme targeting over 3,000 small-scale traders.

The protesting journalists carry placards in Lodwar Town on Saturday. The county government has apologised to the journalists.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Marched out

The offended journalists marched out of the event in solidarity, accusing the governor’s personal assistant, Dennis Nakibuse, of harassing and denying them access to county government events and information.

On Saturday, the reporters, who work for various media outlets, took to the streets, waving placards and accusing Mr Nakibuse of publicly ridiculing and demeaning them at the event.

Led by Turkana Media Association chairman Emmanuel Cheboit, they were ready to take photographs and videos of the governor issuing cheques when the PA threatened to dismantle their equipment.

"We were perturbed by how Mr Nakibuse blocked our cameras from filming the event. When asked why, he engaged us in an altercation," Mr Cheboit claimed.

The journalists said that they were denied their right to access information as spelt out in articles 34 and 35 of the Constitution.

Mr Hesbon Etyang, a correspondent for the Star newspaper, said that the PA had not apologized two days after the incident.

"We have reported the matter at Lodwar Police Station and we call upon the Media Council of Kenya to intervene as Turkana is among the counties that have been reporting incidents of harassment and attacks on journalists while on duty," Mr Etyang said.

Apology

On Monday, the county government, through John Emeripus, the director of public communication and media relations, has since apologised to the aggrieved to the journalists, saying the officer had been summoned and asked to apologise immediately.

The county government distanced itself from the actions of the officer terming them unfortunate, and made it clear that he was not acting for his seniors or the office of the governor but as an individual.

The incident, Mr Emeripus said, was being investigated “in accordance with the provisions of the Human Resource Manuals and other relevant laws".

Media rights

He said the devolved unit acknowledges the right of the media to gather and disseminate information for public consumption and any actions that hinder journalists from doing their work must be condemned.

"It is against this background that the County Government of Turkana and its entire leadership wishes to apologise to the affected journalists and clarify that the action perpetrated by the said officer was unfortunate and regrettable, hence the media and the general public were justified in issuing public condemnation," he said.

He requested the public to treat the incident as the personal action of the officer and not that of the county government, promising a meeting with members of the Turkana Media Association this week where the officer will be asked to issue a face-to-face apology and iron out any other issues with the journalists.

“We are committed to cultivating and maintaining a healthy working relationship with the media and we will not tolerate such incidents from our officers whatsoever,” Mr Emeripus said.