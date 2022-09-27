Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai unveils his Cabinet

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai has unveiled a list of 10 nominees for the County Executive Committee, which includes seven men and three women.

Mr Lomorukai recycled two who served in his predecessor's cabinet, one as an executive and the other as a chief officer.

Dr Anthony Apalia Ekakoron, nominated to head the Water Services docket, was first nominated by former governor Josphat Nanok to head the Trade, Gender and Youth Affairs department before he was moved to other dockets and later sacked.

Mr Patrick Losike Lokaimoe was proposed to lead Education, Sports and Social Protection. He served the previous administration in the same capacity.

Dr Michael Ekidor Eregae, formerly chief officer for Pastoral Economy, and Trade, Gender and Youth Affairs before resigning to seek an elective seat, was nominated for the Finance and Economic Planning executive.

The four nominated women are Leah Audan Lokaala (Infrastructure, Transport and Public Works), Faith Akuwom Aletia (Health Services and Sanitation) and Elizabeth Akuwom Loote (Trade, Gender and Youth Affairs).

Governor Lomorukai said he considered merit and regional balance as required by the law in identifying the nominees.

"The individuals possess the requisite qualifications and competence to support the realisation of the county government’s goals and vision," he said.

Other nominees are James Wangiros Longole (Public Service, Administration and Disaster Management), Peter Akono (Lands, Housing and Urban Areas Management) and Francis Mariao Iris (Tourism, Culture, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources).

Former Lobokat Ward MCA David Erukudi Ewoyate, who lost in last month’s elections, was proposed to head the Agriculture, Pastoral Economy and Fisheries docket.

Mr Lokaimoe lost the Turkana West parliamentary seat to Daniel Epuyo, while Dr Eregae lost the Loima MP’s seat to Protus Akuja. Ms Lokaala and Mr Ekakoron unsuccessfully contested the woman representative and Kaeris ward seats, respectively.