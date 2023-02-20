Turkana County to restore degraded mining sites

Turkana County will soon start restoring areas that have been degraded due to mining, following a joint mapping of all such sites.

The directorates of Environment and Mineral Resources at the Turkana County Government have planned for the restoration, which especially targets mining sites in Naduat village in Turkana North sub county.

Locals there are still holding on to mining, which has resulted in a few riches, but caused a lot of pain to residents.

Besides Naduat, other sites are Moruongor in Loima sub-county as well as Kalomwai and Nariomoru in Turkana South sub-county.

Death inside tunnels

There have been numerous reports of deaths of gold miners inside tunnels in the village, blamed on improper mining equipment that could help small-scale miners and locals fully exploit the lucrative business.

Mr Peter Etot, a miner, remembers vividly how he lost one of his close friends, identified as Ekaturon, in 2015 when debris fell on him while they were inside a 100 feet tunnel in pursuit of gold.

According to Mr Etot, there are both deep vertical and long horizontal tunnels in the ground, with some rocky sections.

“We are forced to go in there despite the usual heat and little oxygen in the deeper tunnels because it is our only source of income,” Mr Etot said.

The site has, for more than two decades, been attracting miners from major towns in the county, including Lodwar, Kakuma, Lokichoggio, Lokichar, and Kainuk.

The site, which sits on less than an acre, has more than 40 holes that are entry points to various tunnels.

“On a good day, I make Sh4,000 from just about two grams of gold, which I can collect from five sacks of loosely crushed stones and sand," said a miner, Mr Thomas Eipa.

A degraded mining site at Naduat village in Turkana North Sub County. Turkana county government has embarked on restoration of degraded mining sites. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Cheated death

Despite cheating death once when one of the tunnels caved in and he was rescued without injuries, he has gone back again and again because he has no other source of livelihood after all his livestock died during prolonged drought.

"I have for years been holding onto this venture to sustain my family's livelihood and the community at large. But this has remained an elusive dream as housing conditions remain poor and many children are still forced to help parents to mine gold," Mr Eipa says.

County Director of Environment Clement Nadio said despite the notable positive economic impacts of mining on the communities, there is massive environmental degradation, causing erosion, sinkholes, loss of topsoil, and the resulting destruction of plant life on the surface of the soil.

"We have embarked on the restoration of degraded sites in the county for other economic benefits. At Naduat, we have identified areas for rehabilitation to reduce the risks associated with open abandoned mine pits, which are over 3,000 sites," Mr Nadio said.

He advised miners to always backfill mining pits once they have exhausted the minerals.

Improper equipment

County Artisanal Miners Association Chairman Joseph Ekiru said most miners cannot afford to buy or hire proper equipment.

Mr Ekiru said that there are a handful of established miners who own portable machines that use batteries to detect metals in the ground.

According to Mr Ekiru, a machine that the county government has so far donated to Naduat village miners has been a huge relief.