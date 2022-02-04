Turkana County commissioner issues shoot to kill order for armed bandits

Turkana County Commissioner Boniface Wambua has issued a shoot-to-kill order against armed bandits following renewed attacks in the devolved unit.

Mr Wambua said the criminals were destabilising hard-won peace that Turkana residents have lately been enjoying.

He warned county government officials who move around with gun-wielding hired private security that their days are numbered. Other leaders also condemned the renewed attacks.

Bishop George Liwan said the violence, especially in Kainuk, will disrupt the peace and agricultural activities in the region. He urged county and national officials to defend the peace Turkana residents have been enjoying.

Turkana Women League representative Agnes Erukudi said women and children suffer most during attacks. She called upon the government to act quickly and restore peace in the region.

Mr Richard Etot, an elder, urged Pokot, Samburu and Turkana counties to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the attacks and help return peaceful coexistence.

He said that bandit attacks in parts of southern and eastern Turkana were creating tension.

After almost three years of peace in Turkana and West Pokot counties, armed bandits launched attacks in Kainuk in Turkana South, driving away an unknown number of livestock.

In Napeitom, Turkana West, armed bandits attacked on Thursday, killing a 30-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy. Several people were also injured in the incident that saw the bandits drive away an unknown number of animals towards Tiaty.