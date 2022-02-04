Turkana County commissioner issues shoot to kill order for armed bandits

Kainuk

Armoured Personnel Carrier patrolling Kainuk town in Turkana County. Turkana County Commissioner Boniface Wambua has issued a shoot-to-kill order against armed bandits.


Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Warutumo

Nation Media Group

Turkana County Commissioner Boniface Wambua has issued a shoot-to-kill order against armed bandits following renewed attacks in the devolved unit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.