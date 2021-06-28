Turkana

Prime

Turkana catches up on touch-free handwashing following Covid fears

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Frequent and proper handwashing has, according to World Health Organization, remained one of the best defences against Covid-19 infections, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practising cough etiquette and wearing a face mask.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Affluent alumni help vulnerable lake region schools to fight Covid

  2. PCEA loses round one in land fight with villagers

  3. Man suspected of defiling daughters had them on a rota - Reports

  4. Kilifi cited for low absorption of development cash

  5. Two convicted of murdering Nyeri engineer, one freed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.