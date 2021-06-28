Turkana catches up on touch-free handwashing following Covid fears

Frequent and proper handwashing has, according to World Health Organization, remained one of the best defences against Covid-19 infections, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practising cough etiquette and wearing a face mask.

The Centers for Disease Control urges a 20-second scrub with soap and clean water for hand hygiene to be more effective.

Kenya is going through a third wave, and Covid-19 cases are still growing. Turkana County is no exception, if the recently reported cases at St Claire Lokitaung Girls Secondary School in Turkana North sub-county, where five students and two teachers tested positive, is anything to go by.

In Lokitaung, some 200km from Lodwar, the county headquarters, the cases reawakened locals and authorities in the remote town who, like many other Kenyans, had relaxed Covid-19 preventive measures.

Handwashing stations

Functioning handwashing stations are strategically placed at public places including hotels, offices, schools, markets and stages for public service vehicles.

However, a handwashing station that encourages proper hand-washing techniques with zero physical contact with any surfaces outside Lotorob Hills Hotel and Shop stands out.

The station, donated by USAid’s Nawiri programme in partnership with the Turkana county government, is locally fabricated, durable, inclusive and touch-free because it is operated by a foot pump to break the chain of transmission through touching taps.

"Metals were fabricated to make a stand that can firmly hold a 50-litre container with an attached push tap. On the left side is a liquid soap dispenser. Both push tap and the liquid soap dispenser are operated by foot and not the hand to ensure users don't touch a possibly infected faucet," explained Ekile Aburo, the owner of Lotorob Hills Hotel and Shop.

Mr Aburo said the handwashing station only allows water to be released when pressure is applied on the foot pedal, helping him save water while a customer is still applying soap or scrubbing hands.

"It is also designed in a way that a physically challenged person on a wheelchair entering the hotel can use an elbow or forearm, making it easier for persons on wheelchairs to easily use the facility without contamination," he added.

The wastewater that is collected in a small metallic sink, is connected to a soakaway pit for effective greywater management, besides ensuring there is no harm to the environment.

The unique and low-cost handwashing stations have graphic stickers that demonstrate how to effectively wash hands in the local language and in Kiswahili.

Good hand hygiene

St Mary's Kalokol, Kenya Oil and St Patrick's Kanam Kemer dispensaries are also among the public facilities that have embraced the unique handwashing system.

"When Covid-19 was full-blown, we were relying on handwashing facilities with the normal way of opening and closing the tap. Health workers and many patients were cautious not to contract the virus by touching infected surfaces," recalled Sister Florence Wafula, nurse in charge at St Patrick's Kanam Kemer Dispensary.

St Patrick's Kanam Kemer Dispensary Nurse in Charge Sister Florence Wafula washing hands from one of the three touch free hand washing station at the facility before attending to clients. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Sister Wafula said the more than 80 patients they serve daily prefer using the three touch-free handwashing stations as they are easy and convenient to use.

"I’m happy that patients and locals around this facility including the boda boda operators at the nearby stage have developed a strong hand hygiene culture and since the onset of Covid-19, no case has been linked to having originated from here. We have also witnessed a sharp decline in waterborne diseases specifically diarrhoea," she said.

The three handwashing stations have been cemented and the tanks fixed more with metal as an extra precaution so that it cannot be easily stolen, breakages are minimised and water and soap are maintained.

The facility frequently gets soap from the county department of health and partners to effectively ensure the critical Covid-19 prevention measure is adhered to always.

At St Mary's Kalokol Dispensary, besides the three handwashing stations, the facility benefited from water trucking services because the town is one of the water-scarce areas in the arid and semi-arid county.

Dispensary Administrator Sister Joseline Kagendo said a 10,000-litre water truck made four trips to the facility.

"To sustainably maintain high levels of hand hygiene we call for more support for water trucking services as we also expect to roll out maternity services that will require a lot of water," Sister Kagendo said.

Kenya Oil Dispensary in Kangatotha ward, Turkana Central sub-county has devised a local means to ensure the longevity of their handwashing station.

The nurse in charge, Jared Nyangares, said after the community embraced it more than the normal washing stations of opening and closing the tap, they were concerned about its durability because of the harsh climatic conditions in the area and the absence of trees.

"Through experience, exposing these plastic containers to the hot sun reduces their life. Volunteers from the community used the readily available palm leaves to cover it from direct sunlight for greater longevity," he said.

Kenya Oil Dispensary nurse in charge Jared Nyangares washing hands at the facility's touch free hand washing station that was covered by readily available duom palm leaves to ensure its longevity in the area with harsh climatic conditions. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Low-cost solutions

USAid Nawiri Programme water systems adviser Joseph Munyeri said that together with the county department of health, they between July and December distributed 200 touch-free hand washing stations as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Munyeri said their main objective was for locals, especially in Turkana West, Turkana North and Turkana Central sub-counties that had at that time recorded Covid-19 cases, to embrace innovative and low-cost solutions to promote sanitation and hygiene amid fragile healthcare systems.

"Prototype handwashing stations were quickly field-tested and adapted through a human-centred approach to make them more inclusive to the diversified needs of locals, healthcare facilities and public places targeted by the programme through incorporating users’ views, preferences and practices," he explained.

Some stations had to be refabricated with some adjustment that included lowering the pedals and tightening the soap knob to avoid sliding when in use.

Mr Munyeri said that for the handwashing stations to be sustainable various stakeholders including community members, market committees, health facility leaders and county departments of Trade, Health and Water were engaged at all levels of the project cycle to create ownership and management of the stations.

"USAid Nawiri also supported water trucking to augment county government water trucking efforts to health facilities and markets in remote areas to comply with the highest standard of Covid-19 precautions," he said.

USAid Nawiri and county health officials also trained people in charge of the stations, market committees and local administrators on the use and management of the handwashing facilities during deployment to equip them with the right skills to oversee daily operations.

Locals have appealed to the national and county governments, non-governmental organisations and well-wishers to continue ensuring that innovative handwashing stations are readily available as well as water, especially in known water-scarce villages.

"Washing hands is our only weapon to fight Covid-19 as it is not possible for everyone in remote villages to afford a mask or wear it frequently. Such unique handwashing stations, reliable supply of water and soap must be easily available," said Patrick Mambo, a resident of Lokitaung town.

Turkana Director of Medical Services Gilchrist Lokoel said that following the recent Covid-19 cases at the school in Lokitaung, the county department of health has zoomed into action at the school and all other places that have reported recent positive cases with the primary aim of identifying positive cases, isolating and treating them.

"Covid-19 is still deadly, cognizant to the fact that new variants have come in. Turkana is at high risk as we have three international borders whose health systems are (weak). Locals have just to take personal responsibility and adhere to necessary prevention protocols," Dr Lokoel said.