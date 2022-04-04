Turkana accelerates Covid-19 vaccination effort

The Turkana County government has accelerated its outreach to locals who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Even though the Ministry of Health has relaxed Covid-19 prevention protocols such as the wearing of face masks, county officials are still reaching out to residents, as most remain unvaccinated.

70 percent target

Only about 73,000 of the targeted population of about 470,000 in Turkana is vaccinated against the respiratory disease, said Bonventure Ameyo, the county’s director of preventive and promotive health.

With support from USAid under the Imarisha Jamii programme, the county aims to reach 70 percent of the target population.

“We are rolling out a six-month initiative in all the seven sub-counties," Dr Ameyo said, attributing the low Covid-19 vaccine uptake to the relaxation of protocols.

Lodwar County Referral Hospital in Turkana County on July 27, 2020. The county set up an Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit within the hospital which was one of the county's Covid-19 Isolation Centres and has three ICU beds by then. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Dr Ameyo said even though Covid-19 has been declared endemic in Kenya, the future is still uncertain. He added that with the possible rise of new variants, Turkana officials cannot take chances with residents, because unvaccinated people remain at risk, especially now with the political campaigns.

Covid-19 champions

Imarisha Jamii official Dr Chris Barasa said the programme will be enhanced by mapping outreach sites, nominating Covid-19 champions and making the vaccine available.

Under the new initiative, health workers will also be relied on to debunk myths about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The county government has also partnered with World Relief to step up awareness on Covid-19 vaccination among locals through churches and mosques.

Dr Ameyo said they are pushing for mass vaccination to increase the numbers of those vaccinated.