Three die in Lake Turkana boat tragedy

Three people, including a girl who had just sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, are feared dead after their boat capsized in Lake Turkana on Wednesday.

The boat, which had four occupants and was loaded with dried fish, was heading from Moite in Marsabit County to Longech Island in Turkana County, said Namukuse Assistant Chief Peter Lotieng.

"Due to strong winds, the boat capsized. Only one person managed to swim to the shores of Longech Island and is receiving treatment at Longech Dispensary," Mr Lotieng said about the midmorning incident.

Local divers, fishermen and officers from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) were coordinating rescue efforts to locate the three, he said.

Strong winds had affected the lake in recent days, he said, disrupting transport and fishing activities.

Mr Lotieng urged locals to keep away from the lake when there are strong winds.

Two years ago, four people, including two children, died after their overloaded boat capsized in the River Kerio in Turkana Central sub-county.

The boat, which was heading to Merier village from Kerio village, was carrying18 people, three motorcycles, six jerricans each with 20 litres of petrol and six sacks of maize.