The dwindling fortunes of Kainuk as it slides into a ghost town

Kainuk, which has enjoyed a moment of peace and quiet for about four years, is now on the verge of becoming a ghost town as roving bandits continue to terrorise locals and motorists.

For years, Kainuk has been known as a battleground between the Pokot and Turkana communities. But a period of peace and calm would see it buzzing with life and booming with business.

The town, which straddles Turkana and West Pokot counties, had attracted investors like a magnet because of its position as a gateway to the vast Turkana and South Sudan. This was underlined by road improvements and street lighting, complete with truck parks — a transit point for travellers on the Kitale-Lodwar-South Sudan route.

Business has boomed over the past four years, with travelers in and out of the region stopping to eat and drink before continuing their journey. But not any more, as motorists no longer stop in the town for fear of the sporadic attacks that have come to characterise the region.

Many people, including security personnel, have died as a result of the fighting, which is fueled by cattle rustling and banditry, and the town's former tranquility has been replaced by unease, hostility and bloodshed.

Travelers' stop over

Ms Diana Akitela, a businesswoman in Kainuk, told the Nation that the town used to be a major stopover for travelers, but now they just speed past for fear of attacks.

"Drivers make only a short stop for a security escort and then continue on their way. No one spends the day or night in Kainuk because of the tense atmosphere. This is now killing our economy because the locals are on their own," she said.

"The town's economy is in a shambles, and what is worrying is that poverty is creeping back, which will eventually increase criminal activity. Most of the investors have laid off their workers because of the decline in business," she said.

She runs a lounge, accommodation, wines and spirits shop, and on a good day the entire establishment would make more than Sh70,000.

"At the moment, on a good day, we make at least Sh5,000 from the wines and spirits shop. The lounge and accommodation have since been closed. We have also sacked all the workers and are down to one," she revealed.

Last week, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan said vehicles plying the Kitale-Lodwar highway will now be escorted by police following an increase in banditry along the route.

He said motorists will be escorted to and from Lami Nyeusi to Kainuk and urged travelers using the road to cooperate with security officers.

No business

Ms Akitela warned that the economic downturn will continue to worsen unless the government takes decisive action to end the insecurity that has been a thorn in the side of the locals.

Another trader, Ms Bernadette Ekai, said the lack of movement of people in and out of Turkana County meant there was no business for them.

"Most of the traders have closed their shops and the few that are still operating may close soon if the security situation continues to deteriorate. Our business is totally dependent on peace because that is when travelers stop in Kainuk," she said.

Like Ms Ekitela, her hospitality business has been hit hard, with daily earnings dropping from Sh30,000 to Sh2,000.

"We are yearning and praying for peace because it is everything to us. Let the government remove all the weapons in the wrong hands so that we can return to our normal lives," she pleaded.

A farmer, Mr Ayanae Apangole, said the new wave of insecurity was indicative of people having illegal firearms, despite the ongoing security operation in the region.

"All the guns should be wiped out. I have abandoned my farm, which used to support my life and my family. We are now literally begging for food because all the livestock have moved to safer areas away from the bandits, and the farms are inaccessible," he said.

Town crippled

Turkana County Trade Director James Lokwale admitted that insecurity was crippling business in the town, as evidenced by monthly revenue collections that have dropped from Sh5 million to Sh3 million.

"The unrelenting insecurity has severely affected livelihoods and the local economy in Kainuk town. Most shops have reduced their operations due to reduced demand for their products. Customers fear for their safety, especially in the hospitality sector, with restaurants closing and hotels receiving little or no bookings," he said.