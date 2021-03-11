Tension in Turkana East as bandits attack village, torch fence

Lomelo village, Turkana East

Fire burns part of the perimeter fence which was erected as a security measure in the banditry-prone Lomelo village in Turkana East. Armed bandits suspected to be from the neighbouring Tiaty Sub-County are suspected to have torched the fence on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Tension has gripped banditry-prone Lomelo in Turkana East after armed bandits suspected to be from the neighbouring Tiaty Sub-County invaded the village and torched a section of a perimeter wall which had been erected as a security measure to bar intruders.

