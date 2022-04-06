Supremacy battle shapes race to succeed Governor Nanok

A supremacy battle is shaping the race to succeed Governor Josphat Nanok, with three camps allied to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya seeking the coalition’s ticket to face the candidate of their main rival, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The contest between former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes (Jubilee), a seasoned politician, Turkana South MP James Lomenen (Jubilee) and Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai (ODM) threatens Azimio-One Kenya’s fortunes in the county.

Such divisions could mean an easy sail for the UDA candidate, Turkana Central MP John Lodepe.

The split played out during Azimio-One Kenya presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s tour of the region on Sunday and Monday. With Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Odinga took his campaigns to Lodwar, Lokichar, Kaeris, Lokichoggio and Kakuma.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya politicians campaigning in Lokichogio Turkana County on Monday. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Turkana has 241,574 registered voters.

In 2017, Mr Nanok won the seat with 73,913 votes, while Mr Munyes received 53,306 across the county’s six constituencies.

With Mr Nanok having already endorsed Mr Lodepe as his preferred successor, Mr Munyes has an uphill task of first winning the confidence and support of supporters and aspirants from parties allied to Mr Odinga before he faces the camps of Mr Lomenen and Mr Loima.

Mr Nanok has described Mr Lodepe as a God-fearing leader who doesn't condone corruption.

Anxiety

Throughout Mr Odinga’s rallies in Turkana, the anxieties of the three were displayed publicly, with Mr Munyes urging a united force between ODM and Jubilee to defeat Mr Lodepe.

“All affiliated parties fronting Mr Odinga to be the fifth President must unite to win the gubernatorial elections as well as deliver maximum votes for the presidency. As it is, there is a problem that needs to be resolved as early as possible," Mr Munyes said on Sunday in Lodwar.

He said that compared with when he launched his governorship bid at the same Moi Gardens, the Sunday event was poorly planned and coordinated as ODM owned the whole process.

"We are sorry because the rally was poorly planned. When you come back, we will give you (Mr Odinga) a decent welcome," he said.

He said he already has a deputy, who is Turkana County Speaker Ekitela Lokaale, a former gubernatorial seat aspirant who defected from UDA after being unfairly treated.

“Jubilee also has MPs Lomenen (Turkana South), Joyce Emanikor (woman representative) and Ali Lokiru (Turkana East), all who were in UDA. They are a force that can now deliver victory."

He added that Senator Malachy Ekal, who had defected to Wiper from UDA, was a major boost under the Azimio la Umoja banner.

Chest thumping

Mr Lomorukai chest-thumped that he was the one who organised the rally in Lodwar to prove that Turkana was still an ODM zone after Governor Nanok said ODM had died when he started supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

Supporters of Turkana South MP James Lomenen who is seeking the top county seat on Jubilee Party seat welcoming him at Lodwar Livestock Market on March 31. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Mr Lomenen said he was eyeing the top county seat under Jubilee, stating that Mr Munyes could not be governor after failing to deliver the seat “despite campaigning in a chopper and having relief food to feed the many people who had been affected by drought”.

But he said he can work with Mr Lomorukai to deliver the governor's seat, saying that “Mr Munyes was only fit to be a Cabinet secretary”.

Top on his agenda if elected governor, he said, will be to ensure that the annual cultural and tourism festival Tobong Lore, becomes a platform for all the clans in the Turkana community to showcase their culture, artefacts and traditions.

"We must have a crude oil factory in Turkana for people to get jobs, not Lamu. We shall have the fish factory for Kalokol revived and a fully operational livestock processing plant in Lodwar to add value to our livestock," Mr Lomenen said.

He said Mr Munyes has nothing to show for being in the Ministry of Petroleum, describing him as a failure.

Oparanya cautions

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who was with Mr Odinga, said Turkana, which is rich in mineral resources like oil, requires good leadership in the county and in the national government so that when they are exploited, the proceeds can be used to address perennial problems like water scarcity and food insecurity.

"Our aspirants for the top county seat should talk and work together so that they can pick from among themselves a governor and a deputy so that the internal supremacy battle doesn’t give UDA a chance," Mr Oparanya said.