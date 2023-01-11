Speaker re-takes oath of office after court battle

Former two-term Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleu who was elected as Turkana County Assembly Speaker unopposed on September 20 last year and sworn into office, retook the oath of office on Tuesday after a court battle.



High Court Judge Joseph Sergon had on December 2, reversed Turkana County Assembly Clerk Linus Miinyan's declaration of the ex-MP as the third County Speaker after two of the disqualified competitors went to court.



Former County Finance Chief Officer Abraham Losinyen and Mr Derrick Epae who were among the four disqualified competitors on major grounds. They included pending court cases and failure to resign at least six months before the date of elections, sought for High Court's judicial review on the decision of the Assembly Clerk to bar applicants from contesting for the position of Speaker.



The County Assembly Clerk went to Court of Appeal to appeal the decision of the High Court to quash the declaration of Mr Nakuleu as the Speaker, and a fresh election conducted with two applicants included as candidates.

Failed to file response



Addressing journalists in his office after the swearing in process, Mr Nakuleu said that the two members of public had failed to file a response at the Court of Appeal within the required 14 days, a situation he noted gave the assembly leeway to get favorable orders by the court.



"We learnt that the same applicants who at the High Court purported to have been locked out of the Speaker's race went and filed consent that they don't oppose the appeal. This meant that the whole process was mischievous because how can the court give you favorable orders and when the other party seeks further determination you pull out?" he questioned.



In a gazette notice dated January 4, 2023, the Clerk ordered for a special sitting on January 10, 2023 with the main businesses being election of the Speaker and committal of the Turkana County Supplementary Budget Estimates for 2022/2023 Financial Year.



Mr Nakuleu had said as a senior politician, he was ready for any outcome of the election so long as the long court process that was hurting service delivery was terminated.

Withdrew candidature