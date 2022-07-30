Police officers injured in highway attack in Turkana

Two police officers were attacked and injured Thursday along the Kainuk-Lokichar road in a fresh highway attack in Turkana.

Chief Inspector Mustafa Nyapara, and a police officer attached to nearby Kalemngorok Police Post were attacked by a gang who had had stopped a public service vehicle (PSV) at Kaakipom dry river bed about 10 kilometers South of Lokichar town to rob passengers.

Sub County Police Commander Robert Kibuchi confirmed the incident adding police officers at Kalemngorok Police Post had first been informed by a member of the public that at around 9pm, the gang, armed with AK 47 rifles, had been spotted along the highway.

“The member of the public immediately proceeded to the scene with officers from the post. When they arrived at the dry river bed, they noticed the gang in a robbery spree. They immediately opened fire at police officers injuring one on the right thigh,” Mr Kibuchi said.

The overpowered gang who retreated into the nearby thicket re-emerged when they noticed an oncoming reinforcement police vehicle from Lokichar, before they later disappeared into the darkness of the night.

“The officers who were led by Lokichar OCS, Mr Nyapara, were also shot at by the robbers whereby the bullets hit the rear of the motor vehicle and one ricocheted and slightly scratched the OCS on the head,” Mr Kibuchi said.

The two injured officers were rushed to Lokichar Sub-County Hospital where the OCS was treated and discharged while the other officer was referred to Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret and currently in a stable condition.

The driver of the PSV with registration number KCE 758K identified as Zakaria Okongu was robbed of his mobile phone and Sh5, 000 cash.

Two passengers were also robbed of their mobile phones.

He said police officers have been mobilized to comb the area and assure motorists of their safety and security.

Banditry

Last week, pastoralists at Lopii village in Turkana East Sub County demonstrated over insecurity after armed bandits drove away livestock on July 19.

Mr Emekwi Jalinga, who lost all his livestock, said that they are currently subjected to hunger and destitution.

“We were increasingly vulnerable as a result of our dying weak animals forcing us to relocate to the nearby hills for pasture. The heavily armed bandits surrounded our common livestock that had all our goats and sheep and drove them away,” Mr Jalinga said.

Mr Samwel Ariong, a resident, urged the government to dispatch more police reservists to the area.