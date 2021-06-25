Turkana goat herder
Turkana

Panic as goat plague strikes Turkana

By  Sammy Lutta

  • The disease, Peste des petits ruminants (PPR), locally known as lomoo, had been declared endemic in Turkana by veterinary epidemiologists and other animal health experts when it became severe after locust invaded the region.

A highly contagious animal disease, popularly known as goat plague, is threatening livelihoods and food security in Turkana County.

