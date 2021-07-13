Lodwar bridge
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Turkana

Prime

New roads, bridges change face of Lodwar

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The transformation began in 2014 when the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) gave the town its first ever tarmac road. It branches off highway A1 and the agency spent Sh168 million to lay out 3.2 kilometres.

For three decades, Lodwar, off highway A1 that links Kenya and South Sudan, saw slow economic growth as a result of neglect by successive regimes.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. As fourth wave spreads, Nairobians let down their guard

    Sanitiser

  2. PRIME New roads, bridges change face of Lodwar

  3. PRIME Mombasa tops in pending land cases

  4. PRIME Poverty fuels land disputes, killings in Kilifi

  5. Beekeeping craze sweeps across West Pokot, Baringo counties

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.