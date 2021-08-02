New mobile app takes healthcare closer to Turkana residents

Some of the Community Health Volunteers in Loima Sub County flanked by county and Health-Net officials display programmed phones that will enhance collecting and disseminating community health information for prompt decision making.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Gabriel Echakan, a community health volunteer in Turkana County, is well known as the ‘village doctor’ by residents of Lorugum village in Loima.

