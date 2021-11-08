Governor Nanok opposes State payout to Turkana landowners

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has vehemently opposed the planned payout to 516 landowners of oil fields to pave way for construction of a crude oil pipeline and oil processing facility

The State, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, had received what was termed as a clearer plan for oil production in South Lokichar Basin from British exploration firm Tullow, wrapping up a more than two-year process since a gazette notice was issued in February 2019.

But Nanok, who has opposed the process ever since the gazette notice was issued, termed the compensation plan to landowners as illegal, noting that it was in total disregard of lawful procedures for acquisition of community land.

"It is only the County Government as the custodian of community land and the National Land Commission (NLC) representing the National Government who have authority to make decisions on land acquisition. My administration has not been consulted and therefore the entire process is null and void," the county boss said at a burial on Saturday.

He noted that the process to acquire community land and generate a list of landowners to be compensated was not fully participatory as critical stakeholders like locals and his administration were left out of the process.

He said the County Government will soon hold a stakeholders engagement on land use, starting with Lodwar Municipality, to decide how to manage land in the county. He also warned non-governmental organisations (NGOs) engaging the community on land issues without involving the devolved unit to stop.

With rising political temperatures, he also advised those seeking to succeed him not to be convinced and swayed into accepting the deal without proper and inclusive consultations.

Mr Nanok's administration even went to court in 2019 seeking conservatory orders to stop the implementation of the National Land Commission (NLC) decision to compulsory acquire the indigenous ethnic land.

Turkana South MP James Lomenen noted as it is the process for land acquisition in the county lack transparency.

"Our land should only be leased for intended projects for a certain period of time and reverted to owners or else we will kill pastoralism in the affected areas, which is the main source of livelihood," Mr Lomenen told the Nation.

The 820-kilometre crude oil pipeline from Lokichar to Lamu is to be constructed after the State acquired land from local owners, and is a key component of the Sh2.5 trillion Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project.

The country is banking on Lapsset to realise its ambition of joining the league of oil exporters through production of 80,000 - 100,000 barrels per day.