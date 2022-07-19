Munyes gets support from running mate dumped by foe-Lodepe

Former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes’ gubernatorial bid has received a shot in the arm after the first running mate chosen by United Democratic Alliance flag-bearer John Lodepe publicly declared support for him.

Mr Lodepe, the current Turkana Central MP, had picked Knut official Peter Ewaat as his deputy in the race to succeed Governor Josphat Nanok, but he was replaced by youthful lawyer Ekusi Lore on claims that he had pending issues that could have deterred the pair from being cleared by the electoral agency.

An aggrieved Mr Ewaat, who challenged the decision in court and called it unprocedural and illegal, lost the case and has now endorsed Mr Munyes, the Jubilee party candidate.

"I am supporting Mr Munyes because he is the only leader in Turkana County with no corruption record. He is humble and does not argue but is embraced with love by people," he told journalists on Tuesday in Lodwar.

Fierce competition

Mr Ewaat, the Turkana Knut branch chairman, will be expected to mobilise teachers to support Mr Munyes and advise him on how to improve the education sector in the county.

This come as the candidacies of Mr Munyes and Orange Democratic Movement candidate Jeremiah Lomorukai were expected to be boosted by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flag-bearer Raila Odinga's visit to the county tomorrow (Wednesday).

The visit is meant to consolidate votes in an area the Kenya Kwanza candidate, Deputy President William Ruto, is seeking to capture through outgoing Governor Josphat Nanok.

There is fierce competition among parties under Azimio that have fielded candidates in all elective seats but are drumming up support for Mr Odinga.

"With Raila's presidency, my administration will seek to revive the Kalokol fish factory that collapsed in the 1990s in 100 days. With support from the national government, we seek to produce 10,000 tonnes annually from Lake Turkana that currently produces 4,000 tonnes of fish annually and exported to a ready market in Uganda, DRC Congo and Tanzania," Mr Munyes said.