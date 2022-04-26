Military to establish new training camps in Turkana

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will from this week start establishing new military camps in Turkana County.

Plans for the new camps followed an agreement signed between the Turkana County government and Ministry of Defence for land to be allocated for military use.

The Turkana community has agreed to set aside 2,000 hectares in Kanamkemer and 1,000 each in Kaputir, Kapedo/Napeitom, Lapur, Kibish, Lokichoggio, Nanam and Letea wards.

The KDF has also been assured of access to 50,000 hectares for military training, whenever the need arises.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt-Gen Francis Ogolla said that after independence, many military camps in highland areas such as Nakuru, Nanyuki, Nairobi and Gilgil did not meet the security needs of some strategic areas like Turkana, which borders Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

"I agree that despite the process to get land in Turkana having taken too long, we are happy we finally have it so that we can move in to secure our borders," Mr Ogolla said.

He said the KDF has been operating in bases in Lokichoggio, near the Kenya-South Sudan border.

"As we bring in a more robust force with more capability, we look forward to seeing much more security to boost the security of locals and their property,” he said.

“We will certainly be involved in civic activities in all areas we will settle just like our engineers in Lokichoggio have always been involved in drilling of boreholes in neighbouring villages to tackle water scarcity."

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed (R), Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla, and Turkana County Secretary Peter Eripete interacting at the county government headquarters in Lodwar. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Ministry of Defence Principal Secretary Ibrahim Mohamed said that no meaningful economic development can take place in an insecure environment.

"The allocation and reservation of land to the Ministry of Defence will now provide the much needed security and boost investor confidence. This will in turn create job opportunities for the people of Turkana," Dr Mohamed said.

He described the process of acquiring land in the county as diplomatic as all relevant stakeholders, including leaders, locals and the county assembly, were actively involved.

He said the ministry has committed to implementing what was signed and agreed, especially community social investment like building and improving roads, schools and health centres.

Militia attacks

Governor Josphat Nanok reiterated that locals, especially along the international borders, have suffered the brunt of militia attacks through endless killings and loss of property.

He said the KDF should now take charge of the territory that locals have been protecting for decades

"It is my expectation and that of residents of Turkana that the presence of the military in the county will address the perennial insecurity we have endured and that the community will benefit from implementation of social infrastructure provided in the framework agreement,” he said.

Mr Doye Nakuleu, an elder from Turkana North sub-county urged the KDF to work with local herders in areas where they have acquired land so that they can understand the terrain and differentiate locals from enemies.