Many homeless as wildfire burns more houses in Turkana village

Turkana wildfires

A fire destroys houses at Lotoom 2 village in Turkana County on March 11, 2021.

  • Villagers lost several goats, chicken, bedding, clothing, building materials, water tanks and other property.

Authorities on Friday raised more concerns about recurring wind-driven wildfires in a village in Turkana County, reporting more incidents and severe damage since the first case on Wednesday.

