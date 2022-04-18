Lake Turkana fishing, transport activities hit hard by fuel crisis

Fishing and transport activities on Lake Turkana have been scaled down due to a shortage of fuel in Turkana County.

This is threatening the economic mainstay of hundreds of people, who are also facing hunger and starvation due to prolonged drought.

Many boat owners have not been on the lake to fish or transport people and goods for more than a week as many vessels rely on petrol, whose supply is unreliable in Lodwar.

Mr James Ekai, a fisherman on Longech Island, has been in Lodwar for four days looking for fuel from stations that sell it on and off.

"Prices have been increasing but I have not been fortunate to get fuel," he said.

He was among several motorists the Nation met at the Sagal fuel station on the Lodwar-Kakuma road on Sunday night desperately waiting for their turn to buy the commodity in jerricans. He also had two containers for his colleagues, who kept calling him in anticipation of a breakthrough.

He noted that he had spent cold nights at fuel stations where queues formed after rumours went around that the commodity would be available.

"For more than 20 years that I have been fishing on Lake Turkana, I never expected that there would be such a crisis," Mr Ekai said.

Mr John Longole, from Lowarengak village on the shores of the lake, said that besides fishing, he sometimes transports passengers on his motorcycle to Kalokol trading centre and hospitals.

"All my ventures have been hit hard. It is a difficult moment for most of us as we have no other source of income," Mr Longole said.

He said other residents have been using boats to transport their goats to Marsabit County, where there is a better market, as a form of destocking during the drought but they too have been hit by the fuel crisis.