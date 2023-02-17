Kainuk livestock market that was to end animosity now a symbol of banditry

When the Sh39.7 million State-funded livestock market at Kainuk town near the border of Turkana and West Pokot counties was commissioned in July last year, it was part of efforts to promote peace between the two communities through trade.

However, due to incessant bandit attacks, traders from Kainuk, Loyapat, Kainuk, Nakwamoru, Kaakong and Kalemngorok areas who were the targeted beneficiaries said that they had abandoned pastoralism due to rampant bandit attacks.

"At least each family is affected by bandit attacks where livestock have been stolen or their breadwinners shot dead. Owning a goat or a sheep makes you an automatic target for bandits who have also turned the market located near Anti Stock Theft Unit a spying ground," Ms Jane Akal a resident of Kainuk town said.

Ms Akal said they had anticipated restocking and active peace engagement programmes before the market that was commissioned by the then Principal Secretary in the State Department for Development of Arid and Semi-Arid areas Micah Powon, a leader from West Pokot, functioned properly.

"We have a market that was constructed by the National Drought Management Authority with funding from the European Union, the County Government of Turkana and the community but we don't have livestock to sell there. If a livestock restocking programme will not be rolled out and we agree to coexist peacefully, it will forever be a white elephant project," she said.

Failed attempts

She said that it was the second attempt by authorities to boost livestock trade at the border as Kainuk Slaughterhouse, which was constructed by the Turkana County government in the 2013/14 financial year remains in ruins.

As a fresh produce farmer, her attempt to engage in crop farming along River Malimalite to boost her income by not relying on Kitale was also hit by banditry.

"Bandits forcefully drive the stolen livestock into our farms that sometimes feed on the crops. During retaliatory attacks, they shoot at farmers so long as they are from this community. We always stop farming whenever insecurity escalates," she said.

At Lokwar village which is also located along the banks of River Turkwel where there is peace, residents practice irrigation; dense thickets support beekeeping and extensive plains are relied on by herders.

Mr Hosea Ekitela, a resident said that they were forced to flee from their ancestral land after bandits torched Lokwar Primary School and houses just like they did in 2014.

"Together with my wife we had planted maize, pumpkins, bananas, sorghum and vegetables but at the moment we are now beggars with our only hope now being relief food," Mr Ekitela said.

A Kenya Air Force chopper that carried Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to Kainuk's Anti Stock Theft Unit camp.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Vulnerable residents displaced

Turkana Senator James Lomenen said that a security operation in Turkana East Sub County to flush out the bandits forced the locals to flee to Turkana South National Reserve and parts of West Pokot County.

"For them to settle, they are using force to displace vulnerable Turkana residents from their ancestral land through threats and intimidation," he said.

He noted that the current insecurity where bandits killed four police officers, burned four police vehicles and schools as well as disrupted the economic activities of border residents should alert the multi-agency security team that they are dealing with a daring, organised and well-funded militia group.

"The major operation should be in the gazetted national reserve where bandits were engaging in poaching. All escape routes should be identified and manned as they can flee to neighbouring Uganda," Mr Lomenen advised.

He said that insecurity has resulted in increased levels of poverty for border residents who are perennially under dusk-to-dawn curfews.

"The residents can't engage in farming, trade or move freely for fear of attacks. For those offering accommodation and hotel services, their main customers are motorists and passengers who no longer make stopovers at Kainuk or Kaakong," he said.

Inspector General

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome who on Tuesday visited Kainuk assured locals that with support from Kenya Defence Forces officers, they now have the capacity to deal with bandits and criminals in all parts declared disturbed and dangerous North Rift region.

"We can't allow such criminality to continue in our country. We can't allow bandits and criminals to gain the courage to even shoot and maim our officers. Our main goal is to eliminate those with intentions of causing instability in the region through a multi-agency approach," Mr Koome said.

The IG said that during the operation, officers will ensure members of the public go about their day-to-day activities, earn their living, and trade, and there will be free movement of people along the Kitale - Lodwar highway which is a major trunk road linking Kenya and South Sudan.

He told communities where bandit attacks are rampant including Samburu, Pokot and Turkana that they must learn to coexist peacefully.

"This habit of one community attacking another will not be allowed to continue," he said.

Learning interrupted

Meanwhile, learning activities at border schools have also been interrupted.

Knut Turkana Branch Chairman Kenyaman Eriongoa said schools especially Loyapat Mixed Primary School, Kainuk FPFK Philadelphia Primary School, Kainuk Mixed, Agape Academy school and Kainuk Girls Primary Schools are the most hit by insecurity.

"It is outrageous that the bandits are raping female teachers who are not from the Turkana community. What would have happened if the teacher was not a non-local?" Mr Eriongoa said.

The teachers union has asked its members to officially withdraw their labour in all the affected areas in Turkana South and Turkana East Sub Counties.

He added that the schools are not only learning centres but are also feeding centres for the hunger-stricken and insecurity-hit children.

Loyapat Mixed Primary School headteacher Losike Eregae said that teachers had already threatened to resign as their lives were at great risk.