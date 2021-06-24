How Turkana's planned Sh140m eco lodges collapsed

When Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok approved the construction of Sh140 million eco lodges — one in Lokitoe Ang'aberu village and the other in Kataboi Centre — the administration was keen to revitalise tourism as a key source of revenue.

Villagers like Ekuwom Egiron, who still relies on traditional rafts made from readily available palm trunks for fishing in shallow sections of Lake Turkana, saw a prosperous future.

“The facility was to automatically improve our standards of living through opportunities such as jobs and new income-generating activities like transporting tourists on the lake and selling Turkana cultural artifacts,” he said.

“Through interaction with visitors, we were to bank on our rich culture to entertain visitors with songs and dances for income.”

Sheep grazing outside the stalled eco lodge at Kataboi Centre. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media | Group

But seven years later, the dream is unfulfilled, with work on the lodges having stalled midway.

Developed cracks

Construction of the Lokitoe lodge that was to boost hotel bedding capacity upon completion can vividly be seen to have stalled a long time ago.

A signpost off the Kalokol-Todonyang road that welcomes visitors indicates that Kacheilap General Contractor Ltd started work on October 10, 2014 and was to complete it by April 30, 2015.

Sitting on a 50-acre tract donated by the community, some of the buildings have developed cracks, with pieces of stained plastic ceiling boards falling.

Sewer pipes have been vandalized, and some structures have sections yet to be roofed.

Mr Egiron said it would have been a better use of money if the devolved unit had provided clean and affordable water and improved access to specialised medical services.

If the eco lodge had been completed, said Erupe Ekaal, it would have supplemented Eliye Spring Resort and other beach hotels on the shores known to host tourists.

The lake, she said, fascinates visitors with its white and clean sandy beaches as well as Central Island National Park with three crater lakes teeming with crocodiles, tilapia and flamingos.

A stalled building at Kataboi Centre. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

“Tourism and fishing are the most reliable economic activities that we can comfortably bank on to survive because our soil can't support farming. The county government should show commitment and complete projects that support fishing activities," she said.

The structure is located near the lake. Besides rooms, the facility was also designed to have a conference hall and a presidential suite.

Visitors can easily visit other attractions sites such as the Napeget sand dunes, the Wadach Pyramids and the Loropio beach.

About 235km from Kataboi Centre, near the South Turkana National Reserve, is another stalled Sh70 million eco lodge whose construction also kicked off in 2014.

The eco lodge at Kainuk had been designed to have a reception, 40 rooms, a swimming pool, security houses, a car park and a perimeter fence.

Provide accommodation

It was expected to provide accommodation for tourists visiting South Turkana National Reserve, home to elephants, baboons, dikdiks and gazelles

But bandit attacks forced the contractor to flee the site after police reservists were killed by assailants and materials vandalized.

Mr Nanok said his administration decided to redirect money meant for the eco lodges to drought mitigation activities.

“We had a budget to complete the eco lodges as planned, but because of drought we were forced to channel the money to procure relief food for starving locals,” he said

He noted that the devolved unit is determined to complete construction of the eco lodge at Kataboi as part of an ambitious plan to open up the area.

“Upon completion, the eco lodge will not be managed by the county government. We will lease it to a private investor to operate it,” the governor said.

His administration, he said, has invested in water infrastructure to ensure that schools, locals and the facility once completed will have clean and piped water.

Earlier this month, a team of county officials led by acting Tourism Chief Officer Philip Lokaala visited the site to inspect the state of the facility.