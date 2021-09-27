Lokichar town
How Tullow dimmed lights in Turkana’s Lokichar town

By  Fred Kibor  &  Sammy Lutta

When Tullow discovered crude oil in 2012 in Turkana County, the sleepy Lokichar town came alive.

