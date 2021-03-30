Nanok orders half of county staff in Turkana to work from home

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has ordered half of the county’s employees to work from home as one of the measures his administration is taking to curb spread of Covid-19.

Mr Nanok said that the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the county was attributed to lack of adherence to Ministry of Health protocols of wearing of face masks, washing of hands and avoiding crowds.

"From Tuesday, we are scaling down non-essential services which relevant employees can work from home to avoid crowding in public offices," the county boss said.

At the same time, the governor encouraged locals, especially essential service providers like health workers, security officers and journalists, to get the Covid-19 vaccination so as to reduce chances of contracting the virus while on duty.

Received first dose

He said that together with his wife Margaret Nanok, Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro and senior county staff have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

"We all feel fine and look forward to the second dose in eight weeks. We encourage more of the categorised people to follow our example and take the jab, including people above 50 years with a high risk of infection. So far, we have vaccinated over 250 frontline workers — health personnel and security officers," Mr Nanok said.

Virus hotspot

He called for tougher measures to control the spread of Covid-19 at the Kakuma Refugee Camp which he singled out as a virus hotspot in the county.

According to the deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the county covid-19 response team, Turkana received 9,000 doses that are being administered in three phases with frontline healthcare workers and all staff in health facilities being given priority.

Mr Lotethiro warned locals against falling victim to public misconceptions and myths about the jab's side effects.

"These jabs are efficient and effective as approved by the World Health Organisation and other regulatory bodies," he said.

County Health Chief Officer Augustine Lokwang, who was the first to receive the jab at Lodwar County and Referral Hospital, encouraged all healthcare workers to follow suit.

"Patients will always visit health facilities for services and their (health workers) vaccination, in addition to observing all the Ministry of Health Covid-19 prevention protocols while on duty, will safeguard all frontline healthcare workers," Mr Lokwang said.

County Health Executive Jane Ajele said that security personnel, teaching and non-teaching staff, religious leaders, street families as well as individuals working in entertainment joints, restaurants, retail and the banking sector are also among those targeted for the jab.

More vaccination sites

She said that the county government of Turkana has increased the number of sites administering the Covid-19 vaccine to four health facilities in a bid to increase vaccination coverage through decentralisation.

"In addition to Lodwar County Referral Hospital, the county has earmarked Kakuma Mission Hospital, Lopiding Sub-County Hospital and Amusait Hospital in Turkana West Sub-County to roll out the vaccination programme from Tuesday. The vaccines have already been dispatched," Ms Ajele said.



