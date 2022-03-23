World Water Day: Ground water a lifeline for many in drought-hit Turkana

It is a hot afternoon as we arrive in the rocky, patched Nakorimunyen village in Loima sub-county, near the Kenya-Uganda border.

An elevated steel tank outside the wooden fenced village stands out as the highest structure in the manyatta settlement, now served by a well-maintained solarised borehole.

We meet Joyce Lonyaman, a 12-year-old Class Seven pupil at Namoruputh Primary School. She is busy washing her clothes at a high-pressure tap, one of her chores during this long school holiday.

A herd of camels nearby seems unbothered about the abundant water flowing freely from the taps, busy browsing on the green tips of scattered acacia trees due to scarce foliage.

"We don't get water when there is no sun," Joyce explains, after gulping fresh water from her hands, displaying her knowledge about the solarised borehole.

12 year old Joyce Lonyaman, a Class Seven pupil at Namoruputh Primary School busy at the Nakorimunyen village solarized borehole. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Nakorimunyen residents who would have been relying on a borehole in the neighbouring Namoruputh village or those with large numbers of livestock who would have migrated to Uganda now have an adequate supply of water.

The borehole is part of a deal the Turkana County government struck with Oxfam and Epicentre Africa to maintain and repair 60 rural water projects for 15 months.

Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro said the tripartite deal is among key interventions the devolved unit was banking on to help thousands of locals affected by the current drought.

Mr Lotethiro noted that through the agreement, boreholes that break down due to overuse will immediately be repaired so that locals don't walk long distances to alternative sources of water.

"The agreement fulfilled Section 94 (2) and (3) of the Water Act 2016, which requires the county government to ensure rural water schemes that are not commercially viable still get access to water services just like the urban schemes," he said.

Local water management committees in the respective schemes will help deliver the projects.

"The 60 boreholes are spread across the five sub-counties of Loima, Turkana Central, Turkana West, Turkana South and Turkana North as a pilot phase from which data will be generated to inform future scaling up to all rural schemes across the county," he said.

Water Chief Officer Moses Natome noted that a recent water audit report of all the 1,800 boreholes across the county had revealed that 40 per cent of them were not functioning due to failure to provide routine maintenance.

Ms Irene Gai, the WASH strategist for Oxfam in Kenya, underscored the organisations' long term commitment to supporting the county government in managing rural water schemes.

Ms Gai noted that involving a private operator in the pact is part of the accepted reforms in the water sector that have been embraced by the organisation.

Ms Mary Njue, CEO of Epicentre Africa, said the group had operated in the water sector, particularly in arid areas of Kenya including Turkana, over the last 10 years and promised to leverage that experience to successfully deliver the project.

Turkana County Water Services Executive Vincent Palor addressing journalists in Lodwar.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Water Executive Vincent Palor said that as the county joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Water Day on Tuesday in the midst of a biting drought, there are gains that the county and development partners have made to improve access to water through investment in groundwater projects.

Mr Palor said that because of the extended drought caused by under performance of the 2020 and 2021 short and long rains, some boreholes that would have been recharged broke down due to excessive use.

"We have established that ground water is the main reliable source of water to support livelihoods, but as a ministry, we have a challenge of (an inadequate) budget,” he said.

“The county, according to the County Integrated Development Plan, requires an annual budget of Sh2.5 billion to sustainably meet the water needs of residents but only Sh300 million is allocated.”

With this year's World Water Day theme being 'Groundwater: making the invisible visible', he asked the national government and more development partners to work with the county to address water scarcity, which is critical in providing food through irrigation.