Governor Lomorukai urges Ruto to declare drought a national emergency

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai wants the national government to declare the ongoing drought a national emergency.

This, he argued, will lead to better plans for tackling the effects of the drought, with his administration seeking to spend Sh300 million to procure relief food for thousands of starving residents.

He directed county officials to reorganise the budget so as to ensure that the emergency fund is available to procure the food.

He appealed to development partners to step up drought emergency response efforts, noting that the situation is far worse than official reports indicate.

"I also appeal to the national government to declare the current drought a national emergency to inform a better and fruitful plan of providing suffering Kenyans with much needed food, water and livestock feeds," Mr Lomorukai said.

The humanitarian relief assistance is meant for vulnerable residents, he said on Tuesday.

All sub-counties affected

All the seven sub-counties of Turkana East, Kibish, Turkana North, Turkana West, Turkana South, Loima and Turkana Central have been hit hard by the drought and most residents have no food.

"It is my wish to increase budgetary allocation for relief distribution to cater for the ever increasing number of affected residents in need of food. I have directed my team to ensure that the emergency fund is readily available,” the governor said.

The governor commended development partners involved in emergency response programmes like HelpAge International, which is undertaking a cash transfer programme targeting 771 older persons through the Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies-supported Global Emergency Programme.

HelpAge International official Lydia Makena said each older person identified by the community-based organization Echami Aito will from this month receive Sh2,000 per month for the next nine months.

"The older persons are currently the most vulnerable people, mostly neglected during drought despite most being left with children and grandchildren to take care of," Ms Makena said.

Lodwar-based Ekeyekon Radio owner Michael Hallonda, who distributed relief food to more than 300 families in Kaakalel village in Loima sub-county, said children are the worst-hit by lack of food and water.

"Children in Kaakalel village are mostly affected by acute malnutrition, kwashiorkor and are severely dehydrated, with the only water they expect to quench their thirst contaminated,” he said.

“It is sad to see that children can't barely move and all they do is crawl and sleep to wait for what their parents will bring."

Politicians challenged

He noted that this is the time elected politicians and those being vetted to occupy executive positions think about starving Kenyans as a priority.

Meanwhile, the business community in the county has also embarked on providing humanitarian support to complement the ongoing drought response activities.

Kakumatt supermarket owner Abdul Wamala this week rolled out water trucking services targeting water-stressed villages in Turkana Central.

Mr Wamala cited Kawalase village as among the worst-hit, with locals relying on contaminated water from scoop holes at nearby dry riverbeds for domestic use.

"This is the worst drought ever where we as business people are not focusing on profits but saving the lives of our customers with food and water," he said.

School feeding programme

Last week, the Salvation Army's Kenya West territory also rolled out a Sh38 million school feeding programme targeting 59 primary and secondary schools in Turkana North, where learners have been staying away from classrooms due to hunger.