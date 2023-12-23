Four killed, one injured as bus hits roadside vendors in Turkana

Four people died and one was injured in a road accident involving a bus at Kalemngorok centre along the Kitale-Lodwar highway on Saturday morning.

Turkana South Sub-county Police Commander William Adenyo said the bus was heading to Lodwar at around 7am when it lost control and hit a group of women selling milk on the roadside.

"Four women were killed on the spot as the bus overturned, landing on its left side. None of the passengers has serious injuries," he said.

Adenyo added that the injured woman was taken to the Lodwar County and Referral Hospital for treatment, while the bodies were taken to the facility's mortuary.

The police boss said they had launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Kalemngorok Assistant Chief Henry Etabo said some of the bodies were badly mutilated.

James Kisike, a resident of Kalemngorok, said that the number of women milk vendors on the road had increased due to high demand for milk from motorists travelling to Lodwar and Lokichar.