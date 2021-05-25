Former battlefields along Kenya and South Sudan border turned into farms

Women at Lokirierit Farm tilling their land.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Once upon a time, Ms Emuria Aburo had a big herd of cattle.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Sukuma wiki prices surge after heavy rainfall

  2. ​Kajiado village with no latrines or boarding schools

  3. Former battlefields turned into farms

  4. Fury as fishermen yet to get Lapsset compensation

  5. Four face the sack as rows rock Ottichilo’s leadership

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.