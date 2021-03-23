Drought fuelling conflict in Turkana

Locals and their livestock at Kibish center water point near the border of Kenya and Ethiopia. Drought is fueling conflicts among locals as water sources continue to reduce due to lowering water table.


Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The drought ravaging the seven sub-counties in Turkana County is fuelling conflicts among residents over access to critical boreholes for water.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.