Despite Dadaab's troubles, refugee candidate shines with A minus in KCSE

Abdikadir Salat Mohamed

Abdikadir Salat Mohamed, a refugee at the Dadaab camp in Garissa County, who emerged the best 2020 KCSE candidate in the North Eastern region, with an A minus of 79 points.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Hundreds of students hosted at the camp registered for the national examinations and when the results were announced, Gedi Secondary School posted an impressive score.

Dadaab in Garissa County is known for the tough life and a refugee camp that hosts thousands of Somali nationals who have fled their home country for various reasons, including war.

