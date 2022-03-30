Death sentence inmate at Lodwar GK Prison among top Turkana KCPE performers

The environment notwithstanding, Nobert Muya Maraka, 28, a school dropout serving a death sentence has lived his dream to become the first in his family to sit KCPE, scoring 386 marks.

The corporal punishment inmate at Lodwar GK Prison, a school dropout, is among the top performers in Turkana County in the 2021 KCPE exams.

Born and raised in Kambi Mawe village in the outskirts of Lodwar town, the first born in a family of five siblings has been at the prison since February 29, 2020.

"I am serving death sentence here, but I decided to give myself hope in life and continued with my primary school education. I thank God and I am so happy that I was able to get good results," Mr Maraka told journalists.

Lemon into lemonade

Nobert Muya Maraka with fellow inmates during a cleaning exercise outside the Lodwar GK Prison Administration office.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Maraka dropped out of school at class seven while at Turkana Blooms Academy in Lodwar Town in 2013.

And as they say, you can turn lemon into lemonade. The Prison provided him with an opportunity to continue with his studies.

He had targeted 400 marks, but being in a prison environment, there were several challenges, including lack of text books and a library to help with his studies.

Well prepared

Lodwar GK Prison officers and a section of inmates who sat the 2021 KCPE exams. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

The facility with a population of 643 by Tuesday had 14 candidates who sat the KCPE examinations.

"We had prepared them well by acquiring books so that those who didn't get an opportunity to learn at home due to poor background continue with their education," said County Prison Commander Maurice Opili.

Esuron Lorot who scored 307 marks will be out by the time Form One selection takes place. He would wish to carry on with his studies, but fears his poor family background may kill his dream.

Ismael Ekisil, a remandee scored 300 marks. Ruling for his capital offence case is scheduled for April 8.

Ignatius Ekai who is serving a 20-year jail term for defilement scored 285 marks and wants to be a lawyer. He is counting on support from the government to transit to secondary school.

Ekai dropped out of school in class five. His poor parents were unable to support and motivate him to continue learning.

“I saw an opportunity at the prison and I skipped class six as I wanted to really complete my KCPE on time to continue pursuing my dream of being a lawyer," Mr Ekai said.

Secondary school

Mr Opili said the facility will ensure all the candidates transition to secondary school, urging well-wishers and respective constituencies through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund to financially support those who will complete their sentence before they are enrolled to secondary schools.

Maraka would love to continue with his education to secondary and university and become a neurosurgeon.

He has some advice to Kenyans who may find themselves in prison, that it is not the end of life.

“Anyone can be in prison, but to reform well one must make maximum use of the available opportunities,” he said.

The County Prison Commander attributed his performance to his willingness to transform into a good citizen.

Life skills

He said once they arrive at the prison facilities, prisoners and remandees are guided on available activities and life skills what they can comfortably engage in, including vocational training or continuing with basic education.

He said it would be wasteful for prisoners to leave without doing anything, citing examples of prisoners who completed their sentences with reliable entrepreneurship skills.

The Commander appealed for expansion of the prison so that more structures are developed to give prisoners a variety of life skills and space for library to support those continuing with their basic education.

The officer in charge of Lodwar Women Prison Nancy Chepkonga which was established in 2018 has recently rolled out basic education for female inmates at the facility. Already eight who dropped out of school have expressed interest to continue with their primary education.

Ms Chepkonga said that they have a teacher employed by Teachers Service Commission and the relevant books to support their studies.

Turkana stars

Top performers in the county from primary schools included Irene Wamalwa who scored 410 and Fabian Akol 404 at Queen of Peace Girls primary school. The school that had 45 candidates recorded a meanscore 348.3.

At Canopy School in Lodwar, Valarie Emathe got 407, results he attributed to working hard and reading extensively with support from teachers.