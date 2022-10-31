County steps up efforts to eradicate deadly sheep and goat plague

The Turkana County government has stepped up efforts to eradicate a deadly sheep and goat plague, also known as peste des petits ruminants (PPR), through vaccination.

On Saturday, the devolved unit in partnership with VSF Germany rolled out a livestock vaccination programme targeting 10,000 goats and sheep in Kaechupaluk Lotonguna and Nakujamosing villages in Turkana South sub-county.

County Director of Veterinary Services Benson Longor said the vaccination and treatment followed data collected through the electronic surveillance system.

Dr Longor said his department relies on an electronic disease surveillance system to boost detection of livestock diseases.

"Community disease reporters in villages have smartphones installed with an innovative community-led syndromic livestock disease surveillance application that they use to collect and transmit surveillance data to veterinary officers. The information we received necessitated us to conduct the vaccination," he said.

Besides vaccination, the livestock are also treated for other diseases and dewormed.

Targeted livestock

Daniel Kelai, a community disease reporter, said their direct involvement in detection and vaccination of livestock diseases, especially in villages and kraals, had helped pastoralists understand the benefits of the work, making it easier to reach the targeted number of livestock.

Mr Kelai, a pastoralist, said lack of awareness on common livestock diseases and overreliance on traditional treatment had led to animal deaths, especially during drought season.

“Livestock is our main source of livelihood and income. Many have lost their livestock as a result of drought. Protecting the surviving ones through vaccination will significantly reduce mortality," he said.

The efforts of the county government and development partners are in line with Kenya's plan to eradicate the deadly disease by 2027, three years before the expected global eradication.

Kenya is partnering with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) to reach the goal.

PPR is a highly contagious trans-boundary disease with a fatality rate of 30-70 per cent and any outbreak translates to losses of livelihoods for pastoralists.