Bandits in daring Turkana raid despite ongoing KDF, police operation

Bandits in Turkana East Sub County are engaging security officers in a hide-and-seek game following reports of an attempted raid at Lomelo village on Sunday night, and an unconfirmed attack near Lokwii village on Monday evening.

The sub-county is among areas declared as ‘disturbed and dangerous’ following increased banditry attacks, and armed criminals seem to give the launched security operation a deaf ear.

Deputy County Commissioner Saidi Safu Shabaan told Nation on the phone that around 7 PM on Sunday, bandits were sighted near Lomelo planning to attack residents of the gated village.

"Security officers from the nearby Rapid Deployment Unit camp successfully repulsed the bandits that retreated to the nearby hills. Nobody at the village was injured and no livestock was stolen," Mr Shabaan said.

On unverified reports of an attack near Lokwii village on Monday evening doing rounds on social media, he said that due to the remoteness of the area, details will be provided on Tuesday evening from security officers currently undertaking an operation in the area.

Mr Lawrence Lokuruka, a resident of Lomelo said that the bandits began shooting towards the village at around 7 PM forcing the police officers to intervene.

"At night between 7- 8 pm, there was a fierce exchange of fire between police officers and bandits just like we are used to. I wonder why security is not heightened after reports of a major security operation that was said to have begun," Mr Lokuruka said.

While thanking officers for successfully repulsing the bandits, he called for the urgent deployment of Kenya Defence Forces to boost the officers based at the village.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai said that increased attacks in remote villages in Turkana East were a result of selective disarmament exercise that targeted the Turkana community contributing to increased bandit attacks.

Mr Lomorukai stated that residents of Turkana South and Turkana East had become more vulnerable to attacks by armed bandits as a result of the disarmament exercise that also targeted all National Police Reservists (NPR) in the two sub-counties.

“I don’t know who instituted that disarmament that was extremely selective and only targeted one community. Residents of Turkana South were completely disarmed and now have no defense as bandits dare to raid at any time and take the livestock of our people,” Governor Lomorukai said.

He said that though he supports the joint military and police operation to combat rampant banditry in the North Rift, he called on the security forces to focus on going after the bandits and ensuring that a forceful disarmament drive was enforced equally across the region.

At least 19 illegally held guns had been surrendered by civilians in troubled North Rift counties by Monday as the security operation commenced in most counties. Three of the illegal arms were surrendered by civilians in Turkana county.