Woman stabs husband over Sh42,000 land lease money

Police in Kitale, Tranz Nzoia County, have arrested a 22-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband to death following a family dispute over Sh42, 000 received after leasing their piece of land.

Nancy Murigo Kabuchu allegedly stabbed Stanley Kariuki, 29, with a kitchen knife when they started quarreling about the share of the proceeds.

The incident happened at the Kitale East village of Tuwan.

Chief Beatrice Mukuba said Kariuki had leased 3.5 acres at Sh12,000 each.

"The woman alleged that her husband refused to share the money and that he could misuse it," Ms Mukuba.

The chief described the suspect as troublesome and said the couple squabbled often and that a village elder handled the disputes.

The husband, the chief said, rushed to Kitale County Referral Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested and held in custody ahead of arraignment.